Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - There are plenty of players off the board and committed in the 2019 class and with that, a huge weight is lifted with the demands of the recruiting process. Most of the top prospects were being sought after by numerous big-time programs and it's now time to hear some more of the unique and humorous side of a player's recruitment. Today's question: If you didn't pick ______, where would you have gone and why?

"I would say between Georgia and VCU. I had a real good relationship with Tom Crean and my parents really like Georgia too and it was really tough saying no to them. Same thing with VCU and coach (Mike) Rhoades. I had a really good relationship with him too."



"I would have gone to Kentucky. My relationship with coach Cal was pretty special. Even after I committed to Florida he called me and said he understood why I was going there and said if I ever needed help down the road he would be there for me. A lot of people talk down on coach Cal but he really looks out for his players."



"Probably Duke. I had a good relationship with coach (John) Scheyer."



"Mississippi State. It’s close to home and they have a pretty good team."



"That’s a tough question. I guess I’d probably say either Arizona or Kansas."



"Probably either Alabama or Georgia just because both their coaching staffs are pretty cool."



"I definitely would have stayed in the Pac-12 since I love it out here on the west coast and it’s a great conference. I don’t know, I guess Arizona State."



"It would either have been Ohio State or Florida because of the game plan they had for me and how they said I would come in and play right away. I really liked the coaching staff at both those schools too."



"There’s no other school for me. Honestly, Arizona is it. There’s no way I’d ever want to go to North Carolina and play (with current teammate) Armando Bacot or anything like that. That would be horrible." (laughs)