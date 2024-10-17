Advertisement
in other news
Four-star A'mare Bynum finishing officials
Four-star A'Mare Bynum is ranked No. 106 in the 2025 Rivals150.
• Jason Jordan
Recent under-the-radar commitments that could make a major impact
Four-star Kelvin Odih committed to West Virginia last week.
• Jason Jordan
Trey McKenney focused on three as decision draws near
Four-star forward Trey McKenney is down to Georgetown, Michigan and USC.
• Jason Jordan
Rivals Roundtable: Upcoming season, exciting recruits, recruiting struggles
Mike Woodson is 63-40 in three seasons at Indiana.
• Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan
Duke lands legacy prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer
Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer has pulled off one of the most important recruiting victories of the 2025 cycle
• Rob Cassidy
in other news
Four-star A'mare Bynum finishing officials
Four-star A'Mare Bynum is ranked No. 106 in the 2025 Rivals150.
• Jason Jordan
Recent under-the-radar commitments that could make a major impact
Four-star Kelvin Odih committed to West Virginia last week.
• Jason Jordan
Trey McKenney focused on three as decision draws near
Four-star forward Trey McKenney is down to Georgetown, Michigan and USC.
• Jason Jordan
One-on-One with five-star guard Caleb Holt
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS