Atlanta, GA - Arizona has one of the top recruiting classes in the nation with five-stars Josh Green and Nico Mannion coming in next year. Rivals.com caught up with the two talented guards at the McDonald's All American game to discuss everything from the chemistry the two players have built over the last three years playing together on the same AAU team, expectations for next year and areas of improvement they're working on.

Nico is a true point guard who finds Green with ease either in a fast break or a half court set offense. With the addition of skilled forward Zeke Nnaji, expect Arizona to make some noise in the Pac12 next year.