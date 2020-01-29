ATLANTA — There are 32 five-stars in the 2020 class on Rivals.com and Walker Kessler is one of them. The 7-foot star at Woodward Academy is headed to Chapel Hill to play for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels.



Before he gets there though, he is working to win a state title, then he will play in the McDonald's All-American game in Houston.



Kessler took the time to sit down with Rivals.com to talk about being an All-American, what he sees in somewhat of a surprising UNC basketball team this season, who Williams is as a person and much more.



You can watch the interview here.