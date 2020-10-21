Basketball Recruiting - One-on-one with 2022 point guard Richard Isaacs Jr.

Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).
Rivals.com caught up with the top-30 player in the 2022 class, Richard Isaacs. The 6-foot-2 point guard discussed his recruitment and said that he's hearing from Kansas, Oregon, Missouri, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Gonzaga right now. Isaacs also says that he's staying in the 2022 class and is going to take his time on the recruiting process.