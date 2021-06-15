Omaha Biliew has three Midwest visits set for June

Omaha Biliew is currently the No. 6 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150. With Matthew Bewley opting to commit to the professional Overtime Elite League, this makes the 6-foot-8 Biliew the top power forward in his class. With this type of notoriety, the Waukee (Iowa) High forward who is playing this summer with the MoKan Elite (Mo.) EYBL 16u team has a host of programs who are recruiting him. “I have offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia and a couple others. I would say I am hearing the most from Kentucky and Iowa State right now,” Biliew said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kentucky: “I talk the most with coach Chin (Coleman) and head coach John Calipari, and I mean, it’s Kentucky you know. They just produce NBA players. If you want to go to the league that is the place to go. They are real with you, that is what I love about them, and they believe in me too.” Iowa State: “I grew up in Iowa, they are showing me a lot of love and when we talk, they tell me about their plans for me and what all I can do there and they continuously tell me to keep getting better.” “Right now, I have visits set for Nebraska and Iowa the first week of June, Iowa State June 16.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am looking for a program who will welcome me with open arms. Also, a place that will develop me as a player to get to the next level. I want to go to a place who shows me love but is also real with me.” “With the Bewley’s and Scoot going to do their professional thing, that has crossed my mind from time to time. You know, it’s the pros, you dream of being a pro. But right now, I am worried about staying in the present, slowing down and developing my game for when that time comes.”

RIVALS' REACTION