MANSFIELD, Texas – The younger brother of Arkansas commit Layden Blocker, Landren Blocker has occupied a front row seat to his sibling’s national recruitment for years. His time to blaze his own trail is here, however, as a number of major programs are starting to offer the class-of-2024 guard.

Blocker recently chatted with Rivals about where things stand and which schools and which schools are in the mix. He also discussed his desire to possibly play alongside his brother at the college level.





ON SCHOOLS IN CLOSEST CONTACT

“Central Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tulane, Arkansas, Missouri … there's more but I'm forgetting some. I feel like I have really strong relationships with UCA and Arkansas in my home state. Also, Missouri. I have a relationship with Coach [David] Nutt from Missouri. I like him a lot.”

ON MIZZOU’S DAVID NUTT

“He’s a real good guy and has been in the game for a while. You can tell he knows what he’s doing. I like talking to him.”

ON HOW WATCHING HIS BROTHER’S RECRUITMENT HELPED HIM

“I got to see a lot of how things go and watch my dad critique him a lot, I also got to go on some visits with him and see what college coaches say. It was nice getting to kind of experience the environment and all that. It helped me try to understand and make myself ready.”

ON WANTING TO PLAY ALONGSIDE HIS BROTHER IN COLLEGE

“I’ve always wanted to play with my brother. We never had the chance to play on the same high school team. If the tie comes, and we have the chance, I’d love to. If it’s the best fit, then it’s a no-brainer, but it has to be the best fit.”

ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH ARKANSAS

“They just tell me to keep improving and working on little things, like my shot and being a leader.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE IS WORKING TO IMPROVE

“My outside shot and my defensive intensity and energy.”



