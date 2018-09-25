Bringing great size, length and strength to the frontcourt, Collum is the type of multi-positional prospect that has come to thrive in recent years within the higher levels of the sport. He can slide between either forward spot and do so on either end of the floor showing a tenacity on the defensive end and instincts as a rebounder.

Ole Miss added further its 2019 class upon the commitment of Rivals150 small forward Antavion Collum . A 6-foot-7 forward that boasts plenty of versatility in the frontcourt, Collum gave his verbal pledge to the SEC program following his official visit to campus two weeks ago.

A native of the state, Collum has been a heavily coveted prospect for the past two years. He selected the Rebels over Missouri, Georgetown, Florida State and UNLV. Since the hiring of Kermit Davis in the springtime, Ole Miss placed a heavy priority on Collum before he eventually came to his decision today.

Collum is a hard playing forward that should immediately impact the Ole Miss basketball program right from the get-go. A solid contributor on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer with the Team CP3 program, Collum posted per game averages of close to eight points, five rebounds, and two assists, all while defending up to three positions on any given possession.

The Rebels will look to add further alongside Collum in the weeks ahead. He joins three-star center Rodney Howard in the Rebels' 2019 class as they continue to pursue four-star forward DJ Jeffries, the top in-state prospect. Others including KyKy Tandy, Tyrell Jones, Antwan January, and Joe Cooper are all attainable pledges to the Rebels as the fall months approach.