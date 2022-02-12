Ole Miss, Florida, others in pursuit of Edgerrin James Jr.

That’s all to say it’s good to be James these days. It may get even better soon, too, as already-impressive his offer list seems set to grow in the coming months. Rivals.com recently caught up with the 6-foot-1 prospect, who discussed his game as well as where things stand with his recruitment

Edgerrin James Jr., has used his junior season thus far to place his name on the recruiting marquee regionally, and word on the talented point guard is spreading quickly. The son of the NFL legend by the same name, James eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at Florida’s Olympia High School this season and recently jumped up 71 spots to No. 57 in the Rivals150.

ON HIS GAME

“I can do it all. I’ll do whatever that is needed in the situation I’m in. I can pass. I can score. I use my mind to help find ways to help affect the game and get wins.”

ON WHAT PARTS OF HIS GAME HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE

“I’ve been working on everything. For me, it’s about becoming a true point guard and leader. I try to find a way to will my team to win – find a way to win.”

ON SCHOOLS INVOLVED IN HIS RECRUITMENT

"I’ve been talking to Florida and Ole Miss the most. Also, SMU."

ON FLORIDA

“We talk a lot. I talk to Coach [Erik] Pastrana. He’s a nice guy. He’s cool. We've got a cool relationship and we're getting to know each other. There’s a lot of love. They want me and they are showing me it would be a good fit for me.”

ON OLE MISS

“They like what they see. They are telling me to keep it up and that they want to get the whole process started.”

ON MIAMI, WHERE HE FATHER BECAME A FOOTBALL STAR

“We chatted a couple times and they came to a couple of practices. With my dad, though, he doesn’t push me. He doesn’t care if I go to Miami or where I go. He just wants what’s best for me in any situation.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“I’d like to go to Florida. I’m working on that now, actually.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA, so I just want whatever school that is going to help me get to that position and prepare for that level.”