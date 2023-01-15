Old Dominion landed what could end up looking like a steal on Sunday evening, where high-scoring guard Vasean Allette announced his intentions to sign with the Monarchs. The Canadian Allette plays American grassroots basketball but attends Ontario’s Thornlea Secondary School. Below, Rivals catches up with the score-first guard to talk about his commitment as well as what Jeff Jones’ program is getting.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE ODU

“They showed the most interest in me right off the bat and they stayed more consistent than everyone else. Plus, I really think I fit there.I feel at home there. It’s kind of like a home away from home.”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE STYLE OF PLAY

“They play a fast-paced style and they need a guard that goes well with that. I fit with that. I can help them do what they want to do and help bring in a lot of wins.”

ON HIS PRIMARY RECRUITER JORDAN BROOKS

“Coach Brooks is a big part of why I picked Old Dominion. That’s my guy. He’s been recruiting me since he was at Xavier last year. He’s always showing love no matter where I was or where he was. Him being there is a big thing for me.”

ON WHAT ODU FAN SHOULD EXPECT FROM HIM NEXT SEASON

“Lots of buckets.”



