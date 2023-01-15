Old Dominion lands gifted Canadian scorer Vasean Allette
Old Dominion landed what could end up looking like a steal on Sunday evening, where high-scoring guard Vasean Allette announced his intentions to sign with the Monarchs. The Canadian Allette plays American grassroots basketball but attends Ontario’s Thornlea Secondary School. Below, Rivals catches up with the score-first guard to talk about his commitment as well as what Jeff Jones’ program is getting.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE ODU
“They showed the most interest in me right off the bat and they stayed more consistent than everyone else. Plus, I really think I fit there.I feel at home there. It’s kind of like a home away from home.”
ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE STYLE OF PLAY
“They play a fast-paced style and they need a guard that goes well with that. I fit with that. I can help them do what they want to do and help bring in a lot of wins.”
ON HIS PRIMARY RECRUITER JORDAN BROOKS
“Coach Brooks is a big part of why I picked Old Dominion. That’s my guy. He’s been recruiting me since he was at Xavier last year. He’s always showing love no matter where I was or where he was. Him being there is a big thing for me.”
ON WHAT ODU FAN SHOULD EXPECT FROM HIM NEXT SEASON
“Lots of buckets.”
WHAT ODU IS GETTING
The Canadian import feels like a bit of a steal for the Monarchs, who have picked up an impact commitment late in the cycle. Allette was one of the more gifted scorers at last year’s Will Barton Elite Camp and turned heads of everyone covering the event. Allette is a true three-level scorer who plays with seemingly energy on both ends. He’s proven his game translates against high-level competition in the American grassroots world, where he made waves running with Canada Elite on the Under Armour Circuit this summer. He averaged nearly 20 points a game on the circuit and impacted games on the glass as well. Allette gambles a bit on defense and could stand to add polish when it comes to ball-handling and facilitation, but if the Monarchs are in search of a guard that can flat out score, they've found just that north of the border. Various high-major schools were involved in Allette’s recruitment for a reason, after all, as the high-energy senior is that level of scorer.