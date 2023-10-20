Old Dominion added another big piece to its 2024 class on Friday, when three-star center Ethan Lathan announced his intentions to sign with the Monarchs. The long, athletic big man is the third member of ODU’s 2024 class and joins wing Caden Diggs and guard Deion Ware on the team’s commitment list. He discusses his decision below.





ON WHY HE CHOSE OLD DOMINION

"To be honest, it was the coaches and the city of Norfolk. If you don't know anything and you are on the outside looking in, you don’t really think much of Old Dominion or Norfolk. It’s not appealing on name alone. When you go there and see it and feel the love they show, it changes. You aren’t just a basketball player at Old Dominion, you’re a family member. For me that was really important."

ON THE FUTURE OF ODU HOOPS

“It’s so exciting to be honest. Coach Jordan Brooks is the main recruiter and he’s the guy that recruited me there and really put it all together. He was actually the first person to offer me. He was telling me about how they were gonna get good recruits, and then it started to really happen. I could see they are actually building a team to win and that can win the SunBelt. I wanted to be a part of that. They signed a big time Canadian guard from last year and they just signed another four-star. Now they’re gonna have me, too? That’s hard to beat.”

ON WHAT MONARCH FANS CAN EXPECT TO SEE FROM HIM ON THE FLOOR

“I bring much-needed length and much-needed athleticism to the table. I’m a big guy that is going to run the floor and play hard. To be honest, I’m always going to be playing hard and I’m always going want to see us win.”