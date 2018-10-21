Oklahoma State nabs Rivals150 wing Marcus Watson
Oklahoma State received more good news with its 2019 basketball recruiting class tonight. Marcus Watson, a four-star wing out of Georgia, announced his commitment to the Cowboys.
He discussed his decision with Rivals.com. '“I am choosing Oklahoma State because of Coach (Mike) Boynton. He was always honest with me and never promised anything. He always told me that if I were to go there and do what I am supposed to do, that I will have a lot of success in their program,” Watson said, whose cousin happens to be the head coach of the OK State program. “He has been there since the beginning and was one of the first coaches to recruit me. I feel like I can trust him.”
Watson, the No. 84 player in the 2019 Rivals150, chose Oklahoma State after also taking official visits to Boston College, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. At various times in his recruitment, the high-flying small forward had schools such as Georgia, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Xavier involved.
Watson’s strength is in the transition game where he is as explosive as any wing in his class athletically. He combines that with a strong build to finish through contact at the basket. His perimeter skills are coming along as he’s becoming much more consistent with his jump shot and he’s learned to take what the defense is giving him as opposed to forcing the drive.
Defensively, he can match up with a few different positions and rebounds well for a perimeter player. He brings a lot of upside to Mike Boynton’s program.
The No. 21 small forward joins a recruiting class at Oklahoma State that already consists of four-star point guard Avery Anderson, four-star power forward Kalib Boone and three-star forward Keylan Boone.