Oklahoma State received more good news with its 2019 basketball recruiting class tonight. Marcus Watson, a four-star wing out of Georgia, announced his commitment to the Cowboys.

He discussed his decision with Rivals.com. '“I am choosing Oklahoma State because of Coach (Mike) Boynton. He was always honest with me and never promised anything. He always told me that if I were to go there and do what I am supposed to do, that I will have a lot of success in their program,” Watson said, whose cousin happens to be the head coach of the OK State program. “He has been there since the beginning and was one of the first coaches to recruit me. I feel like I can trust him.”