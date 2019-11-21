Pena held offers from such others as Baylor , North Texas , TCU and Wake Forest. He committed to OSU following his official visit to Stillwater over the weekend. He is rated as a solid three-star prospect and as the 46th best power forward nationally.

Oklahoma State added further to its nationally recognized class by touching back into the state of Texas. Three-star power forward and one of the better upside seniors available this fall, Montreal Pena ended his recruitment in favor for the Big 12 program.

Originally set on reclassifying into the 2021 class, Pena will now remain in his original 2020 class which will place him onto the Big 12 campus next fall. Running with the Texas Titans travel program throughout portions of the travel season, Pena will reunite with teammates Rondel Walker and Cade Cunningham at OSU.

Running alongside Cunningham for the past two years throughout the summer months, Pena is an intriguing forward that is great out in the open floor. He is a rim-running forward that possesses quality hands around the basket, is weapon out of high-ball screen sets that could place Pena and Cunningham together in two-man sets, and has begun to show value as a floor spacer that can make shots out of the mid-range.

A defensive weapon that could redshirt next fall, if the need arrives, Pena is another quality pick-up for the Pokes. Oklahoma State sits with a top-25 recruiting class and is a group led by Cunningham that could push the Cowboys among the upper-tier within the Big 12 next season.