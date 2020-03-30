In need of further shot making help for next year, Oklahoma State landed one of the best available graduate-transfers on Monday. Ferron Flavors, a 6-foot-3 guard that spent last season at Cal Baptist, gave his verbal commitment to the Big 12 program.

"It’s the perfect fit. The opportunity that they have for me to come in and have a huge impact is second to none. The coaching staff has extreme confidence in me and my abilities and they have a great team returning along with a group of great incoming freshman,” Flavors told Rivals.com. “I feel adding me into this group of guys will take us over the top and put us in the position to win a lot of games next season.”

An efficient scoring guard from the state of Washington, Flavors chose the Cowboys over Detroit, Wake Forest, Washington State and Xavier. He will be immediately eligible in the fall with one final year to play as he is on track to graduate this spring.

He comes to Stillwater after beginning his college career at Fairfield. From there, Flavors transferred into Cal Baptist where he came close to averaging 14 points and four rebounds per game. However, it is in the shot making department that he is valued the greatest for. He made 43.9-percent of his perimeter attempts last season and in just two years of college ball, has made 188 3-point jumpers.

Flavors will enroll alongside a top-10 class in the fall. The Pokes will welcome in the nation’s top recruit, Cade Cunningham, along with Montreal Pena, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and Rondel Walker. They remain finalists for four-star seniors JT Thor and Donovan Williams.