“After my visit, I just knew it was home. I loved the vibe off the court with the team and the campus just as much as I like what Coach (Mike) Boynton is doing with the program on the court,” Walker said about his college decision. “I loved coach’s plan for me moving forward with coming in and playing right away.”

What could be the beginning to a monumental class for Oklahoma State , the Cowboys began its 2020 class on Thursday evening thanks to the commit commitment from a four-star prospect. Rondel Walker, one of the top guards available this fall, committed to the Big 12 program, he told Rivals.com.

Walker chose the Cowboys over Arkansas, Kansas State and Texas. He sits as the 94th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 21st best point guard in America. Standing over 6-foot-2 and one of the quicker guards nationally, Walker is a capable ballhandler, playmaker and scorer that can play either guard position in the backcourt.

A long-armed and quick-twitch athlete that can be relied upon for his defensive qualities and versatile scoring abilities, Walker is a strong start to OSU’s 2020 class. Playing alongside five-star guard Cade Cunningham on the travel circuit, the Cowboys’ hope is that the top-ranked guard will join him in Stillwater next fall.

Valued for his shooting abilities, Walker made over 42-percent of his perimeter attempts this summer. He posted per-game averages of 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals on the Nike circuit.

Walker becomes the first member of Oklahoma State’s 2020 class. Cunningham remains their top priority, as does Bryce Thompson and JT Thor this fall.