Texas A&M's loss became Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State's gain on Thursday when four-star shooting guard Chris Harris committed to the Cowboys.

A sturdy shot maker from Garland (Texas) South Garland who ranks No. 97 nationally in the class of 2019, Harris opened his recruitment when Billy Kennedy was let go by the Aggies. He felt very comfortable with Boynton and the Cowboys because of the Texas players already in the program and because of the work the staff had done when they originally recruited Harris.



"He has a great relationship with Mike and he likes the opportunity to come in and play early," Harris' father Chris Harris Sr. told Rivals.com." "It wasn't too stressful because we were hearing rumors during the season. At the end of the season once they announced (Kennedy's firing) it it was like wow, he's gone. We feel like he found a god spot (after opening up recruitment), Mike has always been honest with us even before he offered a scholarship."