Oklahoma State lands four-star Chris Harris
Texas A&M's loss became Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State's gain on Thursday when four-star shooting guard Chris Harris committed to the Cowboys.
A sturdy shot maker from Garland (Texas) South Garland who ranks No. 97 nationally in the class of 2019, Harris opened his recruitment when Billy Kennedy was let go by the Aggies. He felt very comfortable with Boynton and the Cowboys because of the Texas players already in the program and because of the work the staff had done when they originally recruited Harris.
"He has a great relationship with Mike and he likes the opportunity to come in and play early," Harris' father Chris Harris Sr. told Rivals.com." "It wasn't too stressful because we were hearing rumors during the season. At the end of the season once they announced (Kennedy's firing) it it was like wow, he's gone. We feel like he found a god spot (after opening up recruitment), Mike has always been honest with us even before he offered a scholarship."
A tough guard who is particularly dangerous as a pull-up jump shooter, Harris knows that he'll have to earn his minutes for a Cowboy team loading up on talent.
"The biggest thing he can do is come and show his competitiveness," said the elder Harris. "That's hard to find, kids who compete like that. If he's going good offensively or not he will always play defense so that and his shot making ability will help. He's an underrated passer as well.
"He's working on his body. When you see an in shape in Chris Harris you are going to see the best Chris Harris"
With the addition of Harris, the Cowboys now have a top 20 recruiting class that features four players who rank in 2019's Rivals150. He joins four-stars Marcus Watson, Avery Anderson and Kalib Boone. Also signed up is Boone's twin brother Keylan Boone.