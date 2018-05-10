“Everything,” he said. “With coach (Mike) Boynton , there’s nothing better than playing for a coach you really like.”

A member of the acclaimed Oak Hill Academy team this past season, Calloo told Rivals.com what stood out about the Cowboys' program.

Oklahoma State added to its 2018 class Thursday with the commitment of three-star forward Maurice Calloo . A 6-foot-8 senior from Canada, Calloo was one of the top frontcourt prospects available this spring.

Choosing the Cowboys over Ole Miss, Illinois, SMU and St. John’s, Calloo is a versatile power forward that can defend his position and has a budding offensive skillset that would allow for him to be used out to the 3-point line. He has a strong frame, an improving jumper and quality athleticism at the basket.

Calloo becomes Oklahoma State’s third frontcourt pickup from the 2018 class. He will be joined in Stillwater next fall by Duncan DeMuth, Kentrevious Jones and Yor Anei.

The four seniors will also be aided by the grad-transfer enrollment of Mike Cunningham, a tough-nosed guard from USC-Upstate who averaged over 13 points and three assists last year. Curt Jones, a former four-star guard, will also see his eligibility begin again after the fall semester upon his transfer into the program as he spent his first year and a half at Indiana.

Boynton and his staff may not be done this spring as they sit in a strong position for Rivals150 wing Isaac Likekele, a senior who is expected to announce his own commitment within the coming days.