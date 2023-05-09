MESA, Ariz. - Four-star 2024 forward Aiden Sherrell is beginning to focus on his college future and has started exploring his options. He recently visited Oklahoma and will soon take an official visit to Ohio State. That said, other programs are looming as well. Sherrell is turning heads with his play in the EYBL this spring and could see additional schools join the fray in the coming months. Below, the four-star forward discusses where things stand and what could be next.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I have Ohio State still coming up. I don’t know the date yet, but I will soon. I’m still trying to get everything straight.”

ON OKLAHOMA

“It’s a great program with a great coach. Their play style is great and it’s a style I can see myself fitting in with. They really play through their big guys.”

ON OHIO STATE

“Ohio State is a great program also. They have a great culture, and it seems like they play their young guys all the time. I like that. They run the game through them and allow them to play and grow.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS TO WATCH

“UConn recently offered. So did Cal.”

ON UCONN

“I know they’re a great program. I know Coach Hurley. He’s coached a lot of guys similar to me, and he knows how to get them to the next level for sure.”

ON UCONN’S NATIONAL TITLE

“That definitely helps a lot when it comes to recruiting. Why wouldn’t you want to play for a winning team?

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I would say I’m versatile ... I guess I’m a guy that can do anything you want.”