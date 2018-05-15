A 6-foot-5 wing that has played on two NCAA Tournament teams at Wichita State, Reaves is a tremendous score for the Sooners. Choosing Oklahoma over Northern Iowa , Purdue , Michigan and Iowa State , Reaves finds a playing style and role that should serve him well.

Oklahoma has made great work of the transfer market this spring and it took it a step further on Tuesday thanks to the commitment of Austin Reaves . A member of the Wichita State program for his first two years of college play, Reaves asked for his release last month before signing with the Big 12 program.

Capable of playing either wing position, Reaves is primarily valued for his shooting skills. During his freshman season, Reaves made over half of his perimeter attempts. While his efficiency went down some last season, Reaves was still able to convert close to 43 percent of his 3-point jumpers, as he averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and two assists per game, starting 11 games for a 25-win Shockers unit.

One of the top transfer prospects remaining this spring, Reaves should immediately contribute at Oklahoma following his sit-out season this winter. Reaves will be joined by Rivals150 four-star junior De’Vion Harmon in the fall of 2019.

This fall, the Sooners will welcome two others transfers, each immediately eligible as they come in the grad-transfer variety. Miles Reynolds and Aaron Calixte, former Pacific and Maine standouts respectively, will solidify coach Lon Kruger’s backcourt after losing one-and-done guard Trae Young to the NBA.

Oklahoma is now finished with their work this spring and will begin to more thoroughly pursue members of the 2019 and 2020 high school classes.