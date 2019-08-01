Phipps discussed what intrigued him so much about Oklahoma. “I love Coach (Lon) Kruger and the staff as well the environment there,” he stated. “I also feel like their style of play fits my strengths and I know the coaching staff will develop my game. They like to get up and down in transition as well as spread the floor and utilize the 3-point line.”

Oklahoma began its 2020 class and didn’t have to go out of state to do so. Former Tulsa commit and one of the top shooters nationally, Trey Phipps, gave his verbal commitment to the Sooners during his visit to campus on Thursday, he told Rivals.com.

A year-long Tulsa commit, Phipps backed off his pledge last month. From there, Oklahoma, along with Arkansas, Butler, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech, showed interest before he settled on the Sooners. He is a heavily regarded perimeter shooter but has also made strides in the playmaking department in recent months.

While he is a bit on the smaller side, Phipps should find a nice, comfortable landing spots in Norman. A three-star prospect from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Phipps has been a teammate of five-star guard and top OU target Bryce Thompson for the past two summers, which should only help Oklahoma’s chances of keeping the top in-state prospect at home next year.

Running with the Oklahoma Run PWP group this summer, Phipps was one of the Under Armour’s top 3-point shooters. He posted per-game averages of 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while making four made 3-point attempts per game off of 41-percent shooting.

Phipps becomes the first member to Oklahoma’s 2020 class. After putting together a six-man class last year, not much is needed this fall. However, they are fully locked in on Bryce Thompson who will soon narrow his college list with the Sooners most likely to be found on it.