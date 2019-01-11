Garang has flown under the radar up until this point but thanks to the recent initiative and investment that the NBA has made internationally, more stories like this are due to play out. Recently launching The NBA Global Academy which coincided with the NBA and Basketball Australia creating an elite training facility in Canberra, along with the proper tutelage under Marty Clarke , a former Saint Mary’s assistant coach that has tutored Aussie standouts in Andrew Bogut and Patty Mills , Garang should enroll at OU with a strong foundation to build upon.

Oklahoma added another piece to its nationally ranked 2019 class on Friday in the form of Australian forward Anyang Garang . A member of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, Garang is a high-upside pick-up for the Sooners that has the chance to flourish in Norman.

What can Garang bring to the Big 12 program? A wealth of versatility where he can guard up to three positions on the floor and thanks to his length, motor and recent growth spurt, the chance to make an impact on both sides of the floor. He does have to get stronger and continue to fill out, though Garang is a more than capable shooter to the perimeter that can put the ball on the floor in creating his own shot.

He boasts a near 7-foot-3 wingspan and the frame that should get stronger as he matures physically. The chance of a redshirt year is on the docket upon his enrollment but Garang’s value likely won’t be felt until a few years down the line following his indoctrination into high-major basketball.

Garang becomes the sixth member of Oklahoma’s 2019 class. The Sooners currently boast the signatures of three Rivals150 prospects in the mold of Jalen Hill, De’Vion Harmon and Victor Iwuakor. Along with the high school standouts, they have touched the junior college realm and just last month, signed big man Corbin Merritt and swingman Alondes Williams. They maintain a the 15th ranked recruiting class in America.