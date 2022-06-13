Oklahoma has grabbed the attention of Sebastian Mack

One of the most impressive scoring guards in the 2023 class, Sebastian Mack has seen his recruitment profile elevate in recent weeks and his ranking will likely follow suit when things refresh later this week. Rivals.com recently caught up with Mack to discuss where things stand in relation to his rapidly intensifying recruitment.





ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“I don’t have anything planned as of right now, but I do plan on talking to Oklahoma to schedule a visit and see if I can get out there.”

ON OKLAHOMA

“They offered me a few weeks ago. I think the first or second session of EYBL. I’ve talked to the coaches a lot already and I have a couple friends that go there. Milos Uzan told me good things about the school, so I know a lot about them.

ON OU HEAD COACH PORTER MOSER

“He’s a good guy based on the simple conversations I’ve had with him. He’s a winner and he wants to win more games. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to do that.”

ON IN-STATE UNLV

"I did an unofficial there but that was it. It was cool because I got to see things I wouldn’t have seen if I was just watching a game."

ON HIS RECENT NEBRASKA OFFER

"Nebraska is just telling me that my style fits them well. They said they’ll let me rock because they want me to showcase myself."

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

"I’m going to take my time and see what fits best. I don't know when that will be, but when I’m able to find the fit and talk to my family, I’ll make my decision."



