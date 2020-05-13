“He has an exceptional basketball IQ that is beyond his years. His intangibles measure those of a collegiate sophomore right now,” his trainer, Mike Pilgrim, said in describing the latest OSU recruit. “Ohio State is getting a player that can affect the game on both sides of the floor. I believe he will be more than ready to contribute for the Buckeyes from day one his freshman year.”

The 2022 class remains far out of mind for most but that didn’t deter Ohio State from getting on the board thanks to one of the top sophomores in the state. Bowen Hardman , a 6-foot-4 scoring guard from Cincinnati, gave his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Choosing OSU over Butler, Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue and Xavier, Hartman is a skilled and cerebral scorer that brings good size to the perimeter. Further strength gain is a must as he continues to mature but the fundamental base that Hardman has built his game on is more than promising. He is valued most for his three-level scoring abilities and secondary playmaking skills that should transition well to the next level.

“Bowen can shoot with the best of them in the country. His ability to hit the pull-up jumper will help him tremendously at the next level,” his Wildcats Select travel coach, Nate Perry, told Rivals.com. “He will be a captain in the locker room with a 100-percent team-first attitude. Ohio State just landed a top player in the state and nation.”

Hardman becomes Ohio State’s first commitment in the 2022 class. The Buckeyes have already landed two from the 2021 class thanks to the early pledges from Kalen Etzler and Meechie Johnson. All three each call Ohio home as Chris Holtmann and his staff continue to place a heavy priority on keeping the best within its borders.