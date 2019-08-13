Johnson discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “Ohio State has always been a dream of mine as a kid,” he said. “They have been after me hard during my injury and before it. The coaches are great people and I love the environment there.”

Ohio State found a way to get another leg up with its 2021 class on Tuesday. Rivals150 guard and one of the top in-state prospects, Meechie Johnson , gave his verbal commitment to Chris Holtmann and his staff during his unofficial visit to campus.

Suffering an ACL injury during his sophomore year but expected to be fully healthy this fall, Johnson held offers from Georgetown, Louisville, Penn State and UNLV. He was a one-time high school teammate of now freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney at Garfield Heights and has quickly become known for his scoring outbursts where he finished with a 50-point outing in one of his first high school games.

Johnson becomes Ohio State’s second commitment out of the 2021 class. Earlier this year, Kalen Etzler gave his own verbal commitment to the Buckeyes. They sit as two of the top prospects from the state and both are accounted for within the Rivals150.

The Buckeyes have a skilled scorer now in tow with Johnson who will enroll in the fall of 2021. They still have further work to do before he arrives on campus as they have yet to make a move within the 2020 class, though they have found traction with such others as Henry Coleman, Moses Moody, Eugene Brown, Zach Loveday and Jalen Bridges.