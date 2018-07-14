A lefty guard out of Iowa, Carton discussed what stood out about the Buckeyes. “I have a great relationship with Coach (Chris) Holtmann and Coach (Mike) Schrage and the same with some of the players from going up there for open gyms and stuff like that,” he said. “I really like the campus.”

Ohio State scored the point guard that it has been so diligently pursuing in recent months thanks to the commitment of five-star guard DJ Carton . One of the best backcourt prospects in America, Carton chose the Buckeyes over Michigan and Indiana following his official visit to Columbus this past week.

Emerging this spring as a national recruit, Carton quickly narrowed his school list to a group of six consisting of OSU, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Marquette and Xavier before narrowing it further to a final three. After visiting the former three programs for an official visit, Carton’s decision to pick the Buckeyes is a giant win for head coach Chris Holtmann, giving OSU a day-one impact at the most important position on the floor.

One of the last few cuts from the USA under-18 team last month, Carton impressed scouts and coaches alike during his time in Colorado Springs. Despite not making the final roster, Carton’s competitiveness, shot making, toughness and sneaky athleticism should be welcomed immediately at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ second class of 2019 commitment, Carton joins fellow top-30 prospect Alonzo Gaffney in creating the top class of rising seniors within the Big 10. Ohio State will also see the transfer restrictions taken off of CJ Walker next fall as they now will focus even greater attention on some of their top frontcourt targets this summer.