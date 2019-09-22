Ohio State lands four-star forward
For the second time in a week, Ohio State is on the board with a four-star prospect from the class of 2020.
On Sunday, 6-foot-8 forward Zed Key of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran gave Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes the nod.
"I chose Ohio state because of the people who surrounds the program, it is a family atmosphere and they always want to see you strive to get to your goals," Key told Rivals.com. "Also why I chose Ohio state is that I fit in with the team and can come in right away and impact the program."
A strong spring and summer with the New York Jayhawks and at events like the NBPA Top 100 Camp kicked Key's recruitment into overdrive over the past few months.
He's a sturdy, tough and smart frontcourt player who has good hands, rebounds well and has developed into a good scorer from 17 feet and in. He makes good decisions, gets great position and is able to produce within the flow of the game and doesn't force action too much and make silly decisions.
Ranked No. 117 in the 2020 Rivals150, Key joins four-star small forward Eugene Brown a high upside wing from Georgia as a commit. The duo gives Ohio State the number 24 ranked class in the 2020 team rankins.