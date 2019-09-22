For the second time in a week, Ohio State is on the board with a four-star prospect from the class of 2020.

On Sunday, 6-foot-8 forward Zed Key of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran gave Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes the nod.

"I chose Ohio state because of the people who surrounds the program, it is a family atmosphere and they always want to see you strive to get to your goals," Key told Rivals.com. "Also why I chose Ohio state is that I fit in with the team and can come in right away and impact the program."