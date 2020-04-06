Placing his name into the Transfer Portal last week, Bucknell guard Jimmy Sotos has decided on his final college stop. Forced to sit out next season before having one final year to play that will be the 2021-2022 college season, Sotos gave his verbal commitment to Ohio State on Monday.

During his time in Lewisburg, Sotos appeared in 100 games and received a start in 77 of those. He has averaged over 30 minutes per game over the last two years and is someone that can hit practically every portion on the final stat sheet. He is coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while making 37-percent of his perimeter tries.

Sotos is a 6-foot-3 combo guard that has starred at Bucknell for the past three seasons. The native of Elk Grove Conant High, Illinois, he was primarily recruited out of high school by a mixture of Ivy and Patriot League programs.

Slated to sit out the upcoming season with just one year of eligibility remaining, Sotos is someone that is at his best whenever he is placed around comparable type of talent. On a team that won the Patriot League a year ago, Sotos’ assist numbers skyrocketed to where he averaged over six per game, an asset of his game that could be relied upon the greatest once he hits the floor in Columbus.

On Sunday, Ohio State saw Luther Muhammad decide to transfer out of the program that will put the Buckeyes in a position that they may need to go the graduate-transfer route in solidifying its backcourt for next season.

The following year, Duane Washington will be the long guard returnee for the 2021 season. CJ Walker will be gone due to graduation while Musa Jallow will be entering his senior season. Rivals150 guard Meechie Johnson will be entering his freshman campaign but Sotos may be someone that sees a large number of minutes in Ohio State’s backcourt.

Chris Holtmann has become to place a heavy value on guards that can play a variety of spots along the perimeter and with his experience, Sotos should be a key ingredient to the Buckeyes’ success in two years, as another addition or two over the next 12 months is more than expected.