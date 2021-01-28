Basketball Recruiting - Offers stacking up for four-star Isaac Traudt

Grand Island, Neb., is a town that may be more known for baseball or football, however, since April, Isaac Traudt has picked up over 25 offers as he comes in at No. 66 in the recent 2022 Rivals150 rankings.

Stanford: “They are one of the best if not the best university in the world as far as academics goes and I’ve developed good relationships with the staff.”

Oklahoma: “I grew up watching guys like Trae Young and Buddy Hield and really like how Coach (Lon) Kruger gives his guys freedom. I’ve developed a really good relationship with him.”

Virginia: “They are my most recent offer. I think I would really fit their style of play well and they have a great staff.”

Louisville: “That program has a great history and plays in a really good conference. I’ve developed a good relationship with Coach (Chris) Mack.”

Creighton: “They were one of the first programs to recruit me. I’ve developed really good relationships with both Coach (Greg) McDermott and Coach (Paul) Lusk and they tell me how well I fit their system.”

Nebraska: “They were also one of the first programs to recruit me. Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have developed a good relationship and he has a great NBA pedigree.”

Missouri: “I’ve developed a good relationship with everyone on their staff. They call me pretty regularly to check in on me. They are having a great year.”