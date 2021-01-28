Basketball Recruiting - Offers stacking up for four-star Isaac Traudt

Offers stacking up for four-star Isaac Traudt
Grand Island, Neb., is a town that may be more known for baseball or football, however, since April, Isaac Traudt has picked up over 25 offers as he comes in at No. 66 in the recent 2022 Rivals150 rankings.
“I have offers from Kansas State, Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Purdue, Oregon, Iowa, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Louisville, Marquette, Kansas and Virginia.” Traudt said. “I hear from Stanford, Creighton, Nebraska, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma and Louisville the most.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Stanford: “They are one of the best if not the best university in the world as far as academics goes and I’ve developed good relationships with the staff.”
Oklahoma: “I grew up watching guys like Trae Young and Buddy Hield and really like how Coach (Lon) Kruger gives his guys freedom. I’ve developed a really good relationship with him.”
Virginia: “They are my most recent offer. I think I would really fit their style of play well and they have a great staff.”
Louisville: “That program has a great history and plays in a really good conference. I’ve developed a good relationship with Coach (Chris) Mack.”
Creighton: “They were one of the first programs to recruit me. I’ve developed really good relationships with both Coach (Greg) McDermott and Coach (Paul) Lusk and they tell me how well I fit their system.”
Nebraska: “They were also one of the first programs to recruit me. Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have developed a good relationship and he has a great NBA pedigree.”
Missouri: “I’ve developed a good relationship with everyone on their staff. They call me pretty regularly to check in on me. They are having a great year.”
TRAUDT'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUED...
While the No. 8 power forward in the 2022 Rivals150 carries over 25 offers, there are still a few programs Traudt is talking with, who could make a move if a new offer were to come.
“I don’t really know how close these schools are to offering but I’d say Michigan State, North Carolina, Duke and Gonzaga. They typically like to watch guys in person before extending offers.”
Currently, he is not able to get on campus for official visits, but he has an idea of what he is looking for in a program at the next level.
“What I’m looking for in a school is a great relationship with the coaching staff and how well I fit a school’s style of play. I don’t really have a time-frame for anything yet.”
Traudt has an internal confidence and understanding for his game, and how he fits in with a program.
“I’m a versatile wing that can do a bit of everything offensively and defensively. I’m a good playmaker and shot-maker. I’ve gotten some comparisons with players like Doug McDermott and Jayson Tatum.”