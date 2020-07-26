Basketball Recruiting - Offers rolling in for three-star Kaleb Banks

Six months ago, not many outside of a few in the Atlanta area knew much about Kaleb Banks. A strong finish to the high school season and a strong start to the travel season for the class of 2022 forward has him quickly becoming a hot commodity with college coaches. The 6-foot-7 combo forward with a versatile skillset received his first offer from Mississippi State last month. Later that day, Georgia followed up with an offer. Xavier came in with an offer on June 15, the first day college coaches could directly contact prospects in the 2022 class. Following a strong performance at the LakePoint Live Showcase, Georgia Tech and South Florida offered Banks as well. He’s also now receiving interest from Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean called me and told me he really wanted me to go there and be a leader and a role model. Georgia has recruited me the hardest out of anybody. Georgia Tech: “They’ve been sending me a lot of motivational things. After the last tournament the head coach called and offered me. We’re still building a relationship, but I’m excited to learn more about them.” Mississippi State: “I know it’s a good program. I know they have ties to this area with the coaches on the staff. I’ve talked to them a little bit. They’ve watched my games and talked about how I’d be a good fit for their program.” Xavier: “They called me on the first night at midnight on June 15th. Coach [Jonas] Hayes was the one that called me. I like his personality and he told me I’m a good ball player. I’m still learning about their program.”

RIVALS' REACTION