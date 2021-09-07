Offers coming in for Jermahri Hill, with more live periods ahead
Coming off a high school season with Berkmar (Ga.), where he played for a state championship in Georgia’s highest classification, Jermahri Hill has continued to ascend as a prospect this travel season with Team Huncho. In a matchup back in March with five-star guard Scoot Henderson, Hill put himself on the national radar with college coaches after a 37-point outing.
Since then, the scholarship offers have started to trickle in for the Georgia native. Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and Virginia Tech have made offers, while schools such as Miami, VCU and many other high-major schools have started to show interest.
Earlier this week, Hill made the short trip over to Georgia for an unofficial visit after visiting Alabama last week.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “It went well. I like the way they run their offense. They space the floor well. I like the whole coaching staff there, too.”
Georgia: “It was good. We watched practice and watched them work out. I love it over there. I like the way he was talking about Anthony Edwards and how their offensive game fits my game well.”
Illinois: “I don’t really know too much about them yet and haven’t visited there, but I’ve been talking to coach Frazier (assistant coach Chester Frazier). He was sending me footage on how they play and the pace they play at.”
Virginia Tech: “I don’t know much about them either. Coach Frazier was the one that offered me before he left for Illinois. I talked to one of the other coaches the other day, (assistant) coach (Kevin) Giltner. He knew coach Frazier offered me and wanted to still recruit me.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Hill’s recruitment is still taking off, and there is a good chance he could earn many more scholarship offers this weekend and into July during the live periods. Alabama and Georgia getting him on campus and offering him early puts the two SEC rivals in a really good spot to potentially land the Rivals150 guard. Both Alabama coach Nate Oats and Georgia coach Tom Crean did a great job showing him how he could fit into their offenses with all the spacing they try to create for their guards to attack the rim, which is Hill’s specialty.