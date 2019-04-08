NY2LA: Top 40 junior Cam'Ron Fletcher updates recruitment
MEQUON, Wisc. -- One of the class of 2020's true high flyers, top 40 wing Cam'Ron Fletcher is coming off a big high school season as he sees his recruitment expand.
The 6-foot-6 junior at St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon and his teammates played a competitive national schedule that had some bumps along the way but set them up for a strong finish to the season.
"I think I played well," said Fletcher. "The season went well and we won state again so that was a great feeling. We think we did well (nationally) it helped us going around the country to play other teams when we came to play back home.
"I think I improved on my left hand, my rebounding and my shooting."
Illinois, Missouri, Kansas State, Purdue, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State and many others have offered as Duke and Kentucky have also reached out.
IN HIS OWN WORDS....
Fletcher discussed the increased attention from Kentucky after they saw him during the season and broke down his official visit to Michigan State.
Kentucky: "I've been talking to coach (John) Calipari. He's been telling me that he wants me to come on a visit to see if they will offer. He told me to just keep playing how I'm playing.
Michigan State: "I visited Michigan State on an official visit. It was a really fun visit and I really enjoyed myself. They told me to keep playing, don't stress and don't try to commit too early. I really like Michigan State, I was keeping up with them in the Final Four. I talk to Cassius Winston, Gabe Brown, I talk to a couple of players."
WHAT'S NEXT, RIVALS' REACTION....
Michigan State has been in good position and the Spartans continue to push hard. However, when asked directly if it was fair to call them his favorite, Fletcher said that he didn't have any leaders. It's no surprise, though, for a player to deny having a leader and denial or not, Tom Izzo's team is in pretty good shape at this point.
Kentucky also has Fletcher's attention in a big way. He wants to visit there and also mentioned Ohio State and Missouri as the others he would look to set up visits for.
As for chopping a list or making any kind of decision in the near future, don't look for that to happen as he'll now focus his time on having a big spring and summer with Brad Beal Elite on the Grassroots circuit.
"I haven't gotten to that point," said Fletcher. "Like for real, I don't have any idea where I'm going. I'll probably know at the end of the summer."