MEQUON, Wisc. -- Make no mistake about it, junior big man Ryan Kalkbrenner's time is now and he showed that on Saturday at the NY2LA Swish 'N Dish.

A seven-footer from St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic who is hitting the Grassroots circuit with the Mac Irvin Fire this spring and summer, he's looking to show why he has a chance of being one of the fastest rising prospects in the land.

"I think rim protecting and defense, I know that I can rim protect but I'm going to show that I can guard a guard on the perimeter," said Kalkbrenner. "On offense I just need to be more aggressive. I know that I can play basketball but sometimes I play timid, I know that if I just play aggressive I'll be fine." "Last summer wasn't like I hoped it could be, so this summer is going to be big for me." He's not exactly hitting the spring as an unknown either, Kalkbrenner has offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Rice and Louisiana Monroe. He's been on the campuses of Tulsa and Xavier and hopes to see Missouri soon.



IN HIS OWN WORDS....

Kalkbrenner discussed his recent high major offers and visits. Illinois: "The football team at my school, a lot of them are going to Illinois so I have a connection to them. With them being so close to where I live, it's easy to get with them" Kansas State: "I know they've had some real good success making the Tournament. I know they've had Dean Wade there. He's a great guy, I like him. They say I'm like him, maybe not exactly but a little bit." Missouri: "That's one that has been on me too, I've been talking some to Mizzou. I plan on going and visiting them in the spring." Tulsa: "I really liked that. They showed me everything that they had and I got to meet some of the players. I like the players they have. I watched the practice, I liked the practice that was cool. I got to watch them do weight training and I like their weight training a lot, their trainer seems really good." Xavier: "It was a good visit, I called them like two days before I visited but even though it was thrown together kind of quick it was still good. I think I would fit well in their system."

RIVALS' REACTION....