MEQUON, Wisc. -- Four-star junior Reece Beekman had a big time junior season and playing with Phenom University at the NY2LA Swish 'N Dish he looks primed for a big spring and summer. The slender 6-foot-3 floor general won his third straight Louisiana state title at Scottlandville but this one was a little different after deferring to LSU freshman Javonte Smart the first two years.

"It feels good, that's my third one in a row and just being a team leader, making plays for my team and everything it feels good," Beekman told Rival.com. "My first two years it was kind of Javonte leading the team so this is the first year where it was my own team so that was good. I have more drive to win another, no team in Scottlandville history has won four in a row."



IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Beekman currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Marquette, Minnesota, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin among others. He's taken official visits to Houston and Virginia and discussed those trips along with an unofficial to Marquette.

Houston: "It was a cool experience. I liked all of the facilities they have and it was a nice environment. The coaching staff is like a real family there and their players are real close so I liked that about them. The AAC is getting stronger and stronger and their out of conference schedule is too."

Marquette: "I like the new arena, it's really nice. The guards get to do a lot and run everything for the team so that could be a nice fit. They get a lot of freedom."

Virginia: "It was great. Tony Bennett is great and he has a real good staff out there. The campus was great and it felt like home. It's kind of crazy that could be me one day playing in the National Championship so it's crazy."



RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?