Taylor is slotted as a strong three-star prospect and as the 28th best center in the 2020 class. He chose the Irish over Florida, Pitt, Seton Hall and VCU. Standing close to 6-foot-8 and equipped with a 7-foot wingspan, Taylor is someone that can play either big man position along the frontline and contribute accordingly thanks to his skillset and motor.

Notre Dame was able to get on the board in the 2020 class on Thursday. Hard-nosed, blue-collared big man Elijah Taylor decided to end his recruitment in favor of the Irish following his visit to South Bend over the weekend.

One of the hardest playing centers found along the east coast, Taylor has continually played on the biggest stages throughout his high school career. He was the starting 5-man for the nationally ranked Imhotep Charter squad last winter and was an integral member of the Team Final program on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He is a proven and competitive big man that does his part in order for his team to succeed.

Best around the basket, Taylor displays soft hands, a strong IQ for the game in playing angles appropriately, and has begun to shoot it more accurately out of the mid-range. Throw in his rebounding prowess and shot altering abilities and Taylor should impact the game on both ends. It was all reflected by his numbers on the Nike circuit where he averaged 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in less than 24 minutes per-game.

Taylor begins the Irish’s 2020 class. Notre Dame is expected to lose Rex Pflueger, Temple Gibbs and John Mooney after this season. They will see Cormac Ryan’s eligibility begin again next fall, and have continued to prioritize top-30 center Hunter Dickinson.