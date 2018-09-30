“This is a life decision,” said Craig Jones, father of Jared Jones. “This was a bigger than basketball. We loved the coaching staff at Northwestern. They have good players up there and more on the way.”

Jared Jones, a one-time Auburn commit, gave Chris Collins and his staff good news today. He decided to end his recruitment and commit to Northwestern this afternoon.

The three-star power forward in the 2019 class picked the Wildcats after considering Minnesota, Mississippi State and Wake Forest. He took his official visit to Northwestern two weeks ago, visited wake Forest last weekend, and had a visit set with Georgia this weekend before cancelling. His final decision came down to Northwestern and Wake Forest.

Jones becomes Northwestern’s second commitment in the 2019 class, joining three-star shooting guard Daniel Buie. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound big man gives the Wildcats an imposing presence inside with a lot of upside.

He’s a very good rebounder and rim protector and is always improving offensively. After battling injuries throughout his junior year, Jones finished up the most recent travel season strong with Game Elite Gold.