Northwestern came up with a big commitment on Monday in the form of Rivals150 senior Robbie Beran. A four-star forward from Virginia, Beran gave his verbal pledge following his official visit to the Big 10 program.

A 6-foot-8 forward that can play a variety of positions in the frontcourt, Beran discussed his feelings for Chris Collins’ bunch. “I have been saying, “When it feels right,” and it did. They have something building that I want to be a part of. It was easy and quick to bond with all the guys on the team and it was just good to be around them. I felt comfortable with the whole staff,” he told Rivals.com. “They lose five guys this year so this incoming class is going to be an instrumental piece to the puzzle as is the current freshman class.”