Northwestern lands Rivals150 forward Robbie Beran
Northwestern came up with a big commitment on Monday in the form of Rivals150 senior Robbie Beran. A four-star forward from Virginia, Beran gave his verbal pledge following his official visit to the Big 10 program.
A 6-foot-8 forward that can play a variety of positions in the frontcourt, Beran discussed his feelings for Chris Collins’ bunch. “I have been saying, “When it feels right,” and it did. They have something building that I want to be a part of. It was easy and quick to bond with all the guys on the team and it was just good to be around them. I felt comfortable with the whole staff,” he told Rivals.com. “They lose five guys this year so this incoming class is going to be an instrumental piece to the puzzle as is the current freshman class.”
Beran selected the Wildcats over Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia Tech. He entered his senior summer with a rather limited scholarship count before exploding at various camps and events during the July evaluation periods as he brought in over 20 high-major offers.
Growing over two inches since last year, Beran can play a point-forward role for his team thanks to an underrated feel and vision for the game. An above average athlete that can convert to the 3-point line, score in the low-post and act as a half-court facilitator, Beran’s pledge is a big one for the Wildcats as he should be put to quick work in Evanston.
He becomes Northwestern’s third class of 2019 commitment and the first found within the Rivals150. Beran joins shot making guard Daniel Buie and big man Jared Jones as the Wildcats remain involved with three-star seniors Yavuz Gultekin, Maceo Austin and David Roddy.