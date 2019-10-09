In recruiting, it's often as much about how well you can take a punch and react as it is landing the initial guy. In that respect, Chris Collins and Northwestern have taken their punch and reacted quite well.

After losing the commitment of four-star guard Joe Bamisile who flipped to Virginia Tech at the end of the summer, another of their primary targets is on board after four-star Ty Berry selected the Wildcats.

A 6-foot-3 senior at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian, Berry visited Northwestern in August and Collins and the program left a big impression on him.

“What really sealed the deal for me was that I had family up there and I love coach (Chris) Collins and the coaching staff," Berry told Rivals.com. "It will be a good fit for me to come in and be able to make an impact right away. I believe with the guys that they have I can be a part of something great and getting back to the Tournament."

