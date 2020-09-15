Basketball Recruiting - North Texas lands Matthew Stone

One of the top shooting guards in America is headed to play for the 2020 Conference USA champions.

Three-star shooting guard Matthew Stone out of Kingfisher (Okla,) High has committed to the North Texas Mean Green.

"I felt so comfortable right away with them. ," Stone told Rivals.com. " Talking to coach B (Matt Braeuer) he just had extreme confidence in me and how I would fit in with them when he was talking to me about what they do and how they play.



"Then being able to talk to coach Mac (Grant McCasland) more about it just gave me even more confidence about playing for North Texas and the way they will play me. I think myself, Coach Mac and Coach B have the same characteristics. They see how hard I play and I see how much effort they put into coaching. That fit is amazing."

