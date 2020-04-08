Grant McCasland and North Texas broke through with the program's first conference title in 31 years when they won Conference USA this season. While Covid-19 prevented any type of NCAA Tournament run, the success has translated to recruiting.

On Tuesday, standout junior college guard Mardrez McBride of USC-Salk committed to the Mean Green giving them their second three-star prospect and third overall from the class of 2020.

"God works in mysterious ways," McBride told Rivals.com. "I prayed and prayed and I believe North Texas will be a great fit for me.

"I will bring my dog mentality to North Texas. I was a kid who had zero offers out of high school and finished my juco career with 15."

