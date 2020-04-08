News More News
North Texas lands juco guard Mardrez McBride

Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
Grant McCasland and North Texas broke through with the program's first conference title in 31 years when they won Conference USA this season. While Covid-19 prevented any type of NCAA Tournament run, the success has translated to recruiting.

On Tuesday, standout junior college guard Mardrez McBride of USC-Salk committed to the Mean Green giving them their second three-star prospect and third overall from the class of 2020.

"God works in mysterious ways," McBride told Rivals.com. "I prayed and prayed and I believe North Texas will be a great fit for me.

"I will bring my dog mentality to North Texas. I was a kid who had zero offers out of high school and finished my juco career with 15."

A big time athlete, McBride played for a stacked program and put up impressive numbers averaging over 14 points and five assist per game while hitting on over 50% of his three-point attempts. With redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson's surprising decision to transfer, McBride was a must and the lefty should be able to provide immediate help in Denton.

Last night, it was versatile swingman Mykell Robinson who chose North Texas. A prep school wing at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian, he can be moved all around the perimeter, has some junkyard dog to him and is a scrappy competitor.

Those two join three-star Houston guard Rubin Jones who signed during the early period to make up the Green's recruiting class to date.

