North Texas lands juco guard Mardrez McBride
Grant McCasland and North Texas broke through with the program's first conference title in 31 years when they won Conference USA this season. While Covid-19 prevented any type of NCAA Tournament run, the success has translated to recruiting.
On Tuesday, standout junior college guard Mardrez McBride of USC-Salk committed to the Mean Green giving them their second three-star prospect and third overall from the class of 2020.
"God works in mysterious ways," McBride told Rivals.com. "I prayed and prayed and I believe North Texas will be a great fit for me.
"I will bring my dog mentality to North Texas. I was a kid who had zero offers out of high school and finished my juco career with 15."
A big time athlete, McBride played for a stacked program and put up impressive numbers averaging over 14 points and five assist per game while hitting on over 50% of his three-point attempts. With redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson's surprising decision to transfer, McBride was a must and the lefty should be able to provide immediate help in Denton.
Last night, it was versatile swingman Mykell Robinson who chose North Texas. A prep school wing at Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian, he can be moved all around the perimeter, has some junkyard dog to him and is a scrappy competitor.
Those two join three-star Houston guard Rubin Jones who signed during the early period to make up the Green's recruiting class to date.