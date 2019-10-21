North Carolina added another talented prospect to its 2020 class on Monday in the form of RJ Davis. One of the top shooters nationally, Davis gives the Tar Heels four top-65 commitments before November.

A two-point guard lineup, which would also feature Caleb Love, intrigued Davis enough, leading to his commitment. “Coach Roy (Williams) emphasized that he wants to play with two point guards and he isn’t taking three; he wants to play with two point guards and he feels like playing with one point guard with Coby White was a downfall last year,” he told Rivals.com. “Going into next year and the following years, he wants to have two point guards like what he had with Joel Berry and Marcus Paige. He felt like he was more successful that way.”