North Carolina adds shot maker RJ Davis
North Carolina added another talented prospect to its 2020 class on Monday in the form of RJ Davis. One of the top shooters nationally, Davis gives the Tar Heels four top-65 commitments before November.
A two-point guard lineup, which would also feature Caleb Love, intrigued Davis enough, leading to his commitment. “Coach Roy (Williams) emphasized that he wants to play with two point guards and he isn’t taking three; he wants to play with two point guards and he feels like playing with one point guard with Coby White was a downfall last year,” he told Rivals.com. “Going into next year and the following years, he wants to have two point guards like what he had with Joel Berry and Marcus Paige. He felt like he was more successful that way.”
Davis chose the Tar Heels over Georgetown, Marquette and Pitt. He is rated as the 65th best prospect in America, and as the 14th best point guard in the 2020 class.
Standing close to 6-foot, Davis is a capable playmaker that is most known for his scoring abilities. A non-ranked prospect prior to his travel season, the four-star guard emerged thanks to his toughness in the backcourt, ability to play both on and off of the ball, shot making skills from each level and capacity to defend.
Running with the New Rens program on the Nike circuit, he posted per-game averages of 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. He also averaged over two made 3-pointers per game.
North Carolina maintains the third-ranked class in America. Davis is the likely replacement for grad-transfer Christian Keeling after this season. He, along with Love, Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler, will enroll next fall together as the Tar Heels continue to pursue Cade Cunningham, Ziaire Williams, Greg Brown and Puff Johnson.