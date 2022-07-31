Nojus Indrusaitis shoots, scores offers

Nojus Indrusaitis , a four-star shooting guide in the 2024 class, is one of the top shooting guards in his class, and he has done nothing but raise his stock this summer. He’s been playing well on a very talented MeanStreets U16 squad and continues to rack up offers as the summer comes to a close. The 6-foot-6 wing prospect spoke with Rivals to break down the latest in his recruitment.

Schools involved: “I’m talking to Illinois, Indiana just contacted me recently, Missouri, Marquette, Iowa, and DePaul.”

Illinois: “They talk to me the most, most likely. I feel like they let everybody play. It’s like a family over there, it’s a brotherhood. The coaching staff, they want the best for their players.”

Indiana: “I haven’t seen too much, but I know they play at a fast pace. They have a great winning mentality and they’re just a great program overall.”

Missouri: “I haven’t seen too much about them, but I like the coaching staff. I talk to them and we FaceTime and get to know each other. Building a bond is important to me, so having a good relationship is big.”

Marquette: “I like the Big East. They have a great team and a great coaching staff. They talk to me personally and I just like the atmosphere there, too.”

Iowa: “They came down to my games a couple of months ago for high school, and I just like that they stay in touch. They’re trying to build a good relationship, also.”