Noah Clowney talks visits, offers after playing in state title game

Noah Clowney is the No. 55 player in the 2022 Rivals150, which makes the Team Dickerson (GA) center the No. 10 player at his position in his class. “I am an inside-out big, I feel I can get you a bucket either way," Clowney said. "I am not going to try and do too much, keep it simple, make simple plays and the right play. Defensively, I feel like I can guard anyone on the court. I like to watch a lot of Anthony Davis and how he spaces the floor, and also Myles Turner. I like how he plays. “I take things one day at a time, play every game with confidence. I have gotten in the gym every day, been in there with my coaches every day over the past six to eight months.” After averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds per game, to go along with 2.5 blocks, Clowney helped lead Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman High to its fifth consecutive state championship game appearance. As you can imagine, with this type of success, the 6-foot-10 Clowney has picked up a lot of interest from colleges. “I took one unofficial visit to Georgia already and I plan on taking an unofficial visit to Clemson and South Carolina. I want to set up an unofficial visit to Tennessee and then I will visit Indiana officially.” ***** MORE: Shaw's takeaways from North Carolina, Virginia events 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “The visit, we went around the campus, he showed me a lot. The most important part, to me, was he showed me a lot of film. He showed me film of myself, and he showed me film of a lot of players similar to me. He focused a lot on my development which is the most important thing to me.” Tennessee: “We talk a good bit, we have been talking about me getting up there on a visit, I know you learn a lot about a program. I know the way the coach tells me about my game, the clips he sends of me, I know he has watched me play. He tells me a lot about the players he has coached, things like that.” South Carolina: “It’s always nice to have the in-state school on me. They are recruiting me hard and I want to give them a chance. Going on that first visit showed how much you learn about the schools. I want to give them a chance.” Clemson: “They recently have really gotten on me pretty hard. I have talked to every coach up there; I have talked to P.J. (former teammate P.J. Hall). They are on my daily, so (having) them expressing their interest in me is nice. I do want to visit, I mean it would be nice to play with my former teammate again, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for me.” Indiana: “I talk to Indiana almost every day, (assistant) coach Yasir Rosemond and coach Mike Woodson. They have been honest with me, telling me I would play early and what I need to work on. Coach Woodson has been in the NBA, and he wants to bring that NBA to college, I like that. I do have an official visit set with Indiana in August. With a lot of these schools that are close, I am trying to take unofficial visits to them and if I like it I will go back on an official there.”

MORE ON CLOWNEY'S RECRUITMENT

Clowney talked about what he's looking for in a program as he takes multiple visits.

“I've got to see if I like the environment, I got to see what the weight room looks like because I know I am going to have to spend a lot of time there," he said. "I want to see all the facilities. Most importantly I got to get to know the people, who I am going to be surrounded by and all that. Lastly, when I go there something needs to be mentioned about how they are going to develop me. Every coach wants to win, and I am coming in to help them win and they are going to have to develop me to help them win.”

