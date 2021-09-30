Commitment Breakdown: Top 25 Jaden Bradley chooses Alabama

Nate Oats received his first commitment of the 2022 class on Thursday as Rivals150 No. 25 Jaden Bradley made it public for Alabama . Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw addresses what this means for the Crimson Tide.

Bradley is a jet-quick point guard who plays a very aggressive style of basketball. He was the MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He was also one of the top performers of Peach Jam after averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 assists per game. Bradley has won a lot, has played in a lot of big games, and has a reputation as a point guard guys love playing with. Bradley is best in transition, and making plays at the pace at which Alabama wants.

In his first commitment of the 2022 class Nate Oats is getting a highly regarded point guard a lot of players want to play with. The No. 5 point guard in the 2022 class is a culture setter for a program who wants to play fast. In the 2021 class Alabama brought in 5-Star point guard JD Davison and a pair of 4-stars in center Charles Bediako and shooting guard Jusaun Holt. In the 2022 class Alabama is still waiting on commitments from 5-stars Brandon Miller and Jarace Walker who have both taken official visits to Tuscaloosa.

“You can trust the ball in Jaden's hands. He will make sure his players touch the ball while still staying active. I think I’m the month of July he showed he was the best PG in the class.” -CP3 coach Jon Adams

“The point guard spot is all about winning, and Bradley led his Team CP3 (N.C.) team to a 5-1 record in the games IN which he played. You look at the assists at 6.6 per game and the points at 18.5 per game and you do not mind how much volume he has taken on because there is no doubt he makes this team better.” - Jamie Shaw after Bradley’s performance in the Nike EYBL bubble