News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 12:49:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nnanna Njoku is on the cusp of his national breakout

Hctehksaywq510jtyxey
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

PHILADELPHIA – One of the top 2021 post players from the Northeast, Nnanna Njoku has done of a fine job of bolstering his recruitment this spring. Running with the Team Final 16-under squad, Njoku ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}