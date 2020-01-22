Nnanna Njoku eyes 5 schools, with first official visit on tap
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Arguably one of the best 15-foot-and-in frontcourt prospects in the 2021 class, Nnanna Njoku has continued to round out his game as a force around the basket. The four-star jun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news