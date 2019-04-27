Caleb Love (Courtesy of MADE Hoops)

COACH K'S PLANS CHANGE DUE TO TRAVEL SNAFU

It’s always interesting to see where head coaches go on the opening night of a live period. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski made the trip to Atlanta with plans to see Phenom University take on Team Melo in the opening game, but Team Melo had travel issues and the game wasn’t played. Coach K’s targets in this one were class of 2020 five-star small forward Jalen Johnson and the No. 1 ranked player in 2021, Pat Baldwin Jr.

LOVE-CHANDLER MATCH-UP DID NOT DISAPPOINT

The point guard match-up between Caleb Love and Kennedy Chandler was a fun one. At half, the edge would have gone to Chandler, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. He was getting wherever he wanted, finishing with dunks transition, finding open teammates, and being a pest on defense. Love, a four-star prospect in the 2020 class, picked it up in the second half and showed off his really high level court vision. Chandler had the last laugh though with two free throws to win the game with five seconds left. Coach K slid over to watch this one as did Chris Mack, Chris Holtmann, Dana Altman, Nate Oats, Mike White, Eric Mussleman and Kentucky assistant Tony Barbee.

TERRENCE CLARK IMPRESSES

The best player I watched tonight was Terrence Clarke, and it wasn’t that close. In the first couple minutes of the game, the five-star prospect in the 2021 class buried two three-pointers and added a run-out finish for a quick eight points. He never slowed down from there. Aside from being an elite scorer with a great size for the wing at 6-foot-7, Clarke is a terrific passer both in transition and playing off ball screens. John Calipari and an assistant were courtside to get eyes on him.

ERIC GAINES SHOWING PROMISE

One the other side of the Expressions Elite vs Team United match-up, Eric Gaines showed some promise for Team United. The 6-foot-3 guard is really smooth in transition game, can make shots out to three-point range with comfort, and he has great court vision. He can be disruptive in transition when he’s locked in. He added offers from Tulane and Houston this week, and had Tom Crean, Brad Brownell, Josh Pastner, Kevin Keatts and Kermit Davis watching him tonight.

RECRUITING MOMENTUM BUILDING FOR DARIUS MADDOX