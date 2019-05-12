WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Nike EYBL's Indianapolis stop featured a loaded field of players like 2021 five-star Jonathan Kuminga. Who stood out the most in different areas and what's the latest with them? Rivals.com analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival views.



THE BEST 2020 PLAYER I SAW

Cade Cunningham (Jon Lopez/Nike EYB)

Bossi's view: Hassan Diarra

The main focus of my day was tracking the best 2021 players so I wasn't as locked in on the rising senior class. But, I'm going to go with Hassan Diarra of the PSA Cardinals. No, he's not the highest ranked guy and he didn't have the most eye-popping stats. But man, he sure seems like a guy that would be fun to play with, fun to coach and he's certainly worthy of his ranking in the 2020 Rivals150. Diarra is a long-armed and hard charging guard who competes on both ends. His energy rubs off on teammates and those watching him. Texas Tech, South Florida, VCU, Dayton, Rhode Island and others are among his early suitors but something about this guy screams Big East point guard to me.



Evans' view: Cade Cunningam

I know Bossi loved what he saw on Friday evening and wrote about him, but I would be doing a total disservice to Cade Cunningham if I were to not highlight him again. The five-star guard is everything that you look for in a next level prospect and, no, I am not talking about just for college. Cunningham is a 6-foot-7 playmaker that is all about his team.

Cunningham is putting together quite the spring and there is not a week that goes by that he is not getting better. He can make shots, rebound, create for others, defends and most of all, sports all of the intangibles that one could ever ask for. Finishing with a complete stat line of 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, his recruitment remains open for now as Kentucky, Michigan, Texas and Virginia are just a few of the schools often discussed with the elite prospect. He was the best junior prospect that I saw on Saturday and is building his argument for consideration of 2020's top spot.



THE BEST 2021 PLAYER IN THE BUILDING

Jonathan Kuminga (Jon Lopez/@NikeEYB)

Bossi's view: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Man, it would be pretty tough for me to go wrong here because I spent so much time focusing on 2021 and there are so many good options. But, late in the day Patrick Baldwin Jr. got hot with his jump shot and showed a whole lot more to back up his current ranking as the top player in 2021. No, he's not a lock to hold onto the position but he won't go down easy. The Phenom U standout looked like a taller Klay Thompson as he scored with efficiency and skill. He's so matter of fact and about his business on the floor that just how good he is can be overlooked because he doesn't actively draw attention to himself. But, the attention finds him regardless. Arizona State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, Wake Forest, Wisconsin and more are chasing for good reason.



Evans' view: Jonathan Kuminga

Currently ranked No. 3 overall, Jon Kuminga is coming hard for the top spot in the updated 2021 Rivals150 Rankings. He has all of the physical tools at his disposal and has begun to put it all together. Playing a year up on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, Kuminga showed that he has the capacity to put his team on his back at any given moment. The 6-foot-7 sophomore finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and while his stats further backed up his status as one of the best, what he did in tallying such numbers was even more impressive. Whether it was either handed scores at the basket, ferocious dunks on the break, or pull-up jumpers that can extend themselves out to beyond 21-feet, Kuminga had it all on display Saturday. He is the elite of the elite and was the best sophomore that I saw on Saturday. He remains a dominant presence each time that he touches on the floor and while he already holds offers from a group that includes Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and UConn, his recruitment is just getting started.

BIGGEST RANKING BOOSTER OF THE DAY WAS

Bossi's view: Micah Peavy

Thanks to a strong high school season, junior wing Micah Peavy has already been on the climb. But I think he's still got some room to move up in the 2020 Rivals150 because of what he's done to round out his game. Peavy has always been an elite athlete who gives good effort, but he's starting to fill out and really diversify his all-around game. He's getting dangerous as a jump shooter, is an outstanding wing passer and one of the best wing rebounders in his class. He's becoming a priority recruit in Texas and beyond with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, LSU, Houston, Texas Tech and TCU all going in on him.



Evans' view: Donovan Johnson

One of the biggest breakouts nationally this spring, Donovan Johnson was at it again on Saturday. After earning over a dozen scholarship offers within the past three weeks alone, Johnson is going to see a giant bump in his standing in our next update to the 2020 Rivals150.

The younger brother of recent UNC standout Cam Johnson, Donovan is a bit further ahead in his development path compared to his older sibling at the same age. He hit four three-pointers in the first half alone during a night game, while making precise cuts off of the ball and timely passes when played on it. The southpaw has to get stronger but the value of shot makers with extra size has never been more evident than it is today. A leader has yet to emerge in his recruitment, though Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame and Pitt are thought to be in a good spot as his stock continues to soar.

BEST FIRST IMPRESSION

Bossi's view: Dior Johnson

So, Saturday wasn't technically the first time I had ever seen freshman point guard Dior Johnson. But, it was the first time I had really been able to lock in on the native of New York state during a competitive game. The focus during Bates Fundamentals and Johnson's Strive For Greatness team was on Emoni Bates and Lebron James Jr. for several reasons. But, make no mistake, Johnson's star was shining brightly as well. I love his creativity off the bounce, his quick first step and how he matches his scorer's mentality with a lot of skill between the rim and the three point line. He played both on and off the ball but he's a point guard all the way and he's a very good one who will be watched quite closely at a very high level. Alabama, LSU, Memphis, TCU and many others are on him early and the scholarship offers are going to continue to roll in.

