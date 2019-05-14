News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 07:43:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nike EYBL: Five-star Jalen Johnson discusses top four

Xdsvl3d21vbokmwybpb4
Jalen Johnson (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)
Eric Bossi • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- One of the top three players in the junior class, five-star wing Jalen Johnson is down to a final four of Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and Wisconsin.The 6-foot-8 do-it-all forward fro...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}