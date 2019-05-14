Nike EYBL: Five-star Jalen Johnson discusses top four
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- One of the top three players in the junior class, five-star wing Jalen Johnson is down to a final four of Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and Wisconsin.The 6-foot-8 do-it-all forward fro...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news