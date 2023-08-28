BALTIMORE, Md. – One of the standouts of the recent Will Barton Elite Camp, Nigel James is a prospect to watch as we speed toward the 2023-34 high school season. The three-star guard will play this year at powerhouse Long Island Lutheran High School and should see his exposure increase as a result.

Rivals recently caught up with James to discuss his visit plans and which colleges are pursuing him heavily as things stand now.





ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“I’m probably doing Marquette for an official. Then, I’ll wait until my senior year to go back to schools I already did unofficials to. I know I might do Wake Forest. Then, I have the elite camp at Texas coming up. Then, obviously looking into going back to Rutgers too.

ON MARQUETTE

“The relationship is really good. The school I was just at had a guard that went there this year. His name is Chase Ross. He showed me how Marquette prioritized him and the love they would show him. That’s the love I like and Marquette has shown it to me too. It’s not just them, but it’s a lot of my schools that show that kind of love.”

ON RUTGERS

“The coach is great, and he’s cool. They seem to be great at building relationships with their players. I’m not surprised they are recruiting the way they are now. You can tell how close everyone is. I went on an unofficial there already, but I’ll be back there for another visit for sure.”

ON HIS BOND WITH THE SCARLET KNIGHTS’ STAFF

“The head coach and Coach T.J. [Thompson] prioritize me, They make sure I feel loved and welcomed. That’s why I'll be going back for an official sometime in my senior year.”

ON WAKE FOREST

“I talk to coach Demetris [Nichols] a lot. It’s the same thing with them as it is with Rurtgers and Marquette. They all show me so much love.”

ON PROVIDENCE

“I’ve already done an unofficial there. Kim English is super cool. I like him. He’s a great guy to talk to.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“Flashy. I get to the basket, but I’m a smart playmaker, too. I’m always working to get the best open shot to win.”