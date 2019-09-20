Not many used the travel circuit better in enhancing their national standing, but also their college recruitment than Niels Lane. He was outside of the Rivals150 in the spring but now is sitting firmly within it as the 63rd best senior in America. Lane has navigated through the priority recruitment that he has received and narrowed his school list to a final five earlier this month. A group consisting of Florida, Miami, Providence, Texas and UConn remain in the hunt. This weekend, he will take his third official visit to Texas. He discussed the selling points of each of his finalists, what he is looking forward to seeing at UT, and another official visit he could potentially take.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “I have been to Florida twice, unofficial and an official, and I really feel like I connect with their coaching staff. All of their coaches are in contact with me and I feel wanted at Florida. “We (Scottie Lewis) have a really good relationship and we are from around the same area. I have worked out with him a bunch of times and he is actually helping me a lot, just telling me to make the best decision for me with the recruiting process.” Miami: “I liked it (official visit), I liked it a lot. I really enjoyed myself. The campus is actually nicer than I had expected because I had been down there before like in the eighth grader, I was passing through Miami, but I had only seen half of it. Whenever I went down there again, the campus was much better than I had expected and I really liked Coach L (Jim Larranaga).” Providence: “They were there from the start and were probably like my third offer, I think. Obviously, I am going to keep them in the mix and I am still considering them.” Texas: “I know some about the program since they have been recruiting me but I want to see the campus and how I interact with all of the people down there and the coaching staff. “I know that Shaka (Smart) is a great coach and my mom is a big fan of Shaka, especially here at Texas and whenever he was at VCU. I know Shaka cares about his players and is big on player development.” UConn: “I have a few relationships with some of the players down there and I have a pretty good relationship with Coach (Dan) Hurley. I really like them. I plan on going on an official (visit) down there and overall, I like the staff and I like the program.”

WHAT'S NEXT?